A 20-year-old Burton man who obtained cash and goods worth thousands of pounds using a stolen bank card has been given a community order.

Zakeeb Moore, of Meredith Court, was said to have taken £8,000 from an account, bought clothes and removed money from a casino account in June last year.

At the time, Moore was facing allegations of dealing drugs in the town and taking a car without consent.

At Stafford Crown Court, Moore was made subject to a 12-month community order and placed on a monitored overnight curfew for the next two months.

He had admitted two offences of theft and two charges of dishonestly making false representations to obtain goods on June 10 last year.

Moore stole £8,000 from Philip Rushton, in Uttoxeter, using a stolen bank card, withdrew £500 from the Genting casino in Stoke-on-Trent and fraudulently bought £1,275 worth of clothing from Lucy Rushton and the East Midlands Designer Outlet.

The court heard that in February, last year, Moore was caught dealing drugs in the town.

He later pleaded guilty to possession of 3.53 grams of crack cocaine, 2.85 grams of heroin, and 3.474 grams of cannabis, all with intent to supply.

Moore also admitted taking a Volkswagen Golf without consent and driving the car, in Watson Street, Burton, while not insured.

In October Moore was sentenced to 24 months custody, suspended for two years, for the drugs and vehicle offences.

He was also banned from driving for a year and ordered to complete 250 hours unpaid work.

Moore had admitted being in breach of the suspended sentence having completed less than three hours work.

At court on March 6 he was fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 costs for breaching the order and the unpaid work was revoked.

It was replaced with an order to attend a skills programme and the suspended sentence remains in place.

Chris Clark, for Moore, said that his client had been unable to do the work because of a back condition which may need surgery.

He said that following Moore's arrest for the drugs offences the subsequent theft and deception offences had not directly related to Moore's own drug addiction but he had been pressured into paying a drug debt for an acquaintance.