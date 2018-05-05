The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 55-year-old man who was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads for 18 months.

Imre Huri, of Edward Street, Burton, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court, where he admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A38 southbound at Fradley, on March 20, with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was also fined £270 and ordered to pay £135 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.



Other criminals who appeared in court

Roxanne Knighton , 28, of High Street, Uttoxeter.

Admitted destroying a single pane of a double glazed window of a home in Hawfield Lane, Winshill, on March 24.

Made the subject of a two year restraining order.

Fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Florin Radu , 26, of Bennetts Road, Birmingham.

Convicted of driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A38 northbound on September 3 without insurance.

Fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for six months.