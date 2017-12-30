The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 37-year-old man is charged with perverting the course of justice by allegedly providing a false name - and failing to make devices including 33 smartphones available to police.

Richmond Appiagyei-Boampong, of Branston Road, Burton, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court to face three charges.

He has been charged with perverting the course of justice by allegedly providing a false name, date of birth and national insurance number in Burton between November 10, 2015 and October 20, 2017.

He is also charged with failing to comply with the terms of the Sexual Offences Act by:

allegedly providing a false name, date of birth and national insurance number;

staying at an address for seven nights or more in a rolling 12-month period at an address in Wetmore Road, Burton, without registering;

failing to notify residing or staying at an address with a child under the age of 18 for 12 hours or more;

failing to provide details of six bank accounts/credit cards;

failing to provide details of a passport he owned.

The charged relate to between November 10, 2015 and October 20, 2017.

He is also charged with allegedly failing to make several internet connectable devices, including an iPhone, a laptop and a further 33 smartphones in his possession, available on request for police, following a sexual harm prevention order.

Appiagyei-Boampong is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on January 2 and answers conditional bail to report to Burton Police Station every day, to give any passports in and to live and sleep at his address.