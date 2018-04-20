The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton man has been charged with running a brothel and human trafficking after a flat in the town was raided.

Geza Horvath, 32, of Station Court, Burton, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic a person with a view to sexually exploiting them and a second charge of controlling a brothel for the purpose of prostitution. A second man, Daniel Zemencsik, 27, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, was also charged with the same offences and appeared alongside Horvath.

The pair appeared before magistrates at South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court earlier this morning, Thursday, April 19, when they were remanded in custody by magistrates.

Both defendants were remanded in custody and will next appear at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, May 17, 2018.