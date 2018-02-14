The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 38-year-old man is to be sentenced after he admitted making sexual comments to a woman over a period of a month.

Zia Mehmood, of Edward Street, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to a harassment charge.

He admitted harassment of a woman by making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature in Burton between February 1 and 28, 2017.

A second charge of alleged harassment of a second woman in Burton between January 1 and 31, 2017, was dismissed.

He had previously denied both charges.

Mehmood is due to attend the magistrates’ court for sentencing on February 15 and answers conditional bail not to contact the victim.