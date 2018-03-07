The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 38-year-old man will have to complete 200 hours unpaid work after he admitted making sexual comments to a woman over a month-long period.

Zia Mehmood, of Edward Street, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to a harassment charge.

He admitted harassment of a woman by making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature in Burton between February 1 and 28, last year.

A second charge of alleged harassment of a second woman in Burton between January 1 and 31, 2017, was dismissed.

He had previously denied both charges.

Mehmood returned to court and was made the subject of a 12-month community order, which includes a rehabilitation activity requirement and the completing of 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, £620 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.