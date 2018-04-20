Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton drugs baron who helped mastermind the highest-value drug seizure ever made by Greater Manchester Police, has been jailed for 21 years.

Jason Starmer, 42, was part of an eight-strong gang that was found to have hidden £66.5 million worth heroin and cocaine in a lorry carrying a tractor last year.

The discovery was made at King George Docks in Hull after months of surveillance by officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Organised Crime Group, with Preston Crown Court hearing that the drugs were concealed in agricultural equipment and trailers.

Now seven of the conspirators have been jailed for a total of 103 years, with an eighth man awaiting sentence after pleading guilty.

Starmer was a key player in the trafficking network which saw vast amounts of class A drugs delivered from Belgium to the UK via Holland and after the drugs haul was intercepted, he was found to have sent messages to his wife, which suggested the group believed they had been ripped off.

The messages, which were sent by Starmer from Belgium said they were "on the hunt" and it was "a mission".

Starmer texted home again saying they had met some "big men" who wanted answers.

Then, on May 21, Starmer flew back to the East Midlands and was subsequently stopped by police in an Audi on the East Lancashire Road near St Helens, Merseyside, on June 1.

They found a 1kg block of cocaine on the back seat of his car in a rucksack, which was of 83 per cent purity and worth £30,000. Police also found several thousand pounds in cash and mobile phones, as well as documents which featured the name of a Belgian prison and one of the other conspirators Frank Eaton’s date of birth.

A search of Starmer’s home address resulted in a firearm and ammunition being recovered, along with large quantities of cash.

Starmer, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin was sentenced to 21 years. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm prior to being sentenced.

Among the other gangsters was Julian Solomon, a former nightclub bouncer who arranged wholesale distribution of drugs to the region’s gangsters from his home in Hale, which is close to Manchester Airport. He has been jailed for 25 years.

From Hull they would travel to a location in Foston, Derbyshire, operated by David Reece and Frank Eaton, who had both previously served prison time in Belgium for drugs importation charges.

From their hiding place in the Derbyshire village, the drugs were dispersed to regional players like Solomon.

With the help of associates Graham Rawling, Gerard Young and James Newhall, Solomon distributed the drugs to local crime bosses.

Meanwhile Jason Starmer and Frank Eaton distributed drugs across the West Midlands as part of the same conspiracy, and Everton Bailey handled the East Midlands arm of the plot.

Detective Inspector Tony Norman, of GMP's Serious Organised Crime Group said after the case: "These men operated one of the largest international drug importation networks that Greater Manchester Police has ever investigated, with the seizure of over £66m worth of drugs at Hull port - a key moment in our operation.

"Their offending didn’t just have a local impact on Greater Manchester; it reached across the UK and will no doubt have had a ripple effect in mainland Europe where their money was lining the pockets of crime bosses.

"We know how much misery local dealers can inflict on people’s lives, however men like Eaton, Reece, Solomon and Starmer are the ones who are responsible for supplying those local dealers, enabling them to blight our communities and flood our streets with drugs.

"Our work to tackle local criminality is very important and alongside that we will continue to target those who operate at the very top so that we can shatter these organised crime networks and strangle the supply at a local level.

"This truly was an international team effort and I would like to thank the UK Borders Agency, the National Crime Agency and the Belgian authorities for the key support they have given us in achieving this outcome.

"I want the result today to send a clear message. It doesn’t matter how high up you are in a criminal outfit, if you are involved in the drugs supply trade in Greater Manchester, our incredibly dedicated team will ensure that you face prosecution and be brought to justice."

The shabby HGV from Belgium that hid a £66m drugs secret - how the drugs haul unfolded

At 8am on May 17, 2017 a shabby truck rolled off 'The Pride of Hull' ferry onto the dockside.

It had made the overnight crossing from Rotterdam to the Yorkshire port.

The driver and the HGV were from Clarey Transport, a freight company based in the Belgian town of Tongeren, near the Dutch border. The truck was carrying a green tractor on the back.

Customs officials had been tipped off to stop and search the wagon by Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Organised Crime team.

The tractor was forklifted off and a search carried out underneath the trailer.

What officers found was startling - drugs worth £66.5m, the biggest ever drugs haul recovered by GMP.

Some were hidden in a meadow-cutter, a large piece of agricultural equipment on the back of the wagon.

But the bulk was stashed in an intricate way under the vehicle.

Six large rectangular cavities had been cut into a steel beam which carried the flat-bed trailer.

It would have required heavy duty steel-cutting equipment and considerable engineering skill.

Most of the drugs, vacuum-wrapped in plastic, had been placed into the drilled-out cavities.

There were 196 packages. They weighed 142kg. About 58kg was cocaine, and 83kg heroin.

The drugs were destined for England. The precise destination was Parkview on Woodyard Lane, Foston, Derbyshire, where the tenant was Frank Eaton.

Eaton was a key player in the drugs gang that were planning to disperse the haul throughout the country.

He had knowledge of both sides of the operation - in the UK and Belgium.

Telephone records show that when the drugs didn’t show up at their intended location members of the gang frantically tried to contact Eaton.

The day after the colossal haul was intercepted Starmer, from Burton, was filmed arriving at Julian Solomon’s home in Grove Lane, Hale. The pair then took a taxi to Manchester Airport.

Francis Eaton also headed to the departure lounge. But once all three were there, they sat separately.

All three then boarded a flight to Belgium. Preston Crown Court was told they were en-route to an emergency meeting to find out what had happened to their drugs.

One interpretation of text messages sent by Starmer from Belgium is that the three men thought they had been ripped off.

He texted his wife saying they were "on the hunt" and it was "a mission".

Starmer texted home again saying they had met some "big men" who wanted answers.

Then, on May 21, Starmer flew back to the East Midlands.

Solomon returned to Manchester on May 23 and was picked up by the authorities on his arrival. Three days later he was visited at Forest Bank prison in Salford by Starmer, and another of the gang, Graham Rawling.

The following day, Starmer was observed by police having a panicked meeting with Rawling and James Newhall at a pub car park near Ormskirk, where they exchanged phones and papers.

The police investigation revealed the gang’s structure, and key discoveries and arrests were made.

On June 1, Starmer was stopped by police in an Audi on the East Lancashire Road near St Helens.

A 1kg block of cocaine was found on back seat in a rucksack, of 83 per cent purity, worth £30,000. Several thousand pounds in cash, mobile phones, and extendable cosh were also recovered. Plus, in documents found in his car, was the name of a Belgian prison and Eaton’s date of birth.

A search of Starmer’s home address resulted in a firearm and ammunition being recovered, along with large quantities of cash.

On June 21, Eaton’s premises were searched. Mobile phones, amphetamine, and documentation were seized showing CHAPS payments - an automated pay scheme offering same day sterling transfers - in sums of £56,000 £12,000 and £9,000.

Eaton was arrested in Belgium and later extradited to the UK.

Detectives discovered that between October 2016 and May 2017, 39 trips were undertaken by Clarey Transport according to accounting records with P&O ferries.

The lorry would go from Rotterdam over North Sea to Hull and then return from Dover to Calais.

Often the trailer was recorded as "empty" or carrying "farm" or "agricultural" equipment.

On March 25, 2016, the wagon came into Hull from Rotterdam with goods marked ‘machine’ - tractor. The same tractor went back via Dover and Calais on March 27. It spent less than 36 hours in the UK.

The same tractor was the cover load for the May 17 trip last year.

The men who have been jailed:

Julian Solomon

Julian Solomon, 37, of Grove Lane, Hale, was found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jason Starmer

Jason Starmer, 42, from Burton, whose address was given in court as HMP Liverpool, pleaded guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to 21 years. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm prior to being sentenced.

David Reece

David Reece, 55, of Ludlam Avenue, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to 16 years.

Everton Bailey

Everton Bailey, 57, of Mandarin Way, Alvaston, Derby, was found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to 16 years.

Graham Rawling

Graham Rawling, 58, of Sussex Road, Southport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin, and was sentenced to 10 years.

Gerrard Young

Gerrard Young, 48, of Heathwood Road, Burnage, Manchester, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to nine years.

James Newhall

James Newhall, 42, of Delph Common Road, Ormskirk pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to six years and nine months.

Frank Eaton:

Frank Eaton, 47, of Bag Lane, Ashbourne, who was also renting a house in Foston pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin and will be sentenced on April 20.