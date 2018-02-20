Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year-old Burton man ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work has completed fewer than three hours in five months, a court has heard.

Zakeeb Moore, of Meredith Close, received the order in September after admitting possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis with intent to supply, as well as taking a car without consent and driving without insurance.

Back in court this month on a charge of stealing £8,000, Moore's legal counsel, Chris Clark, said his client had been unable to do the unpaid work because of a back condition which may need surgery.

Moore was due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, February 9, after he admitted stealing the £8,000 using a bank transfer, as well as using a stolen bank card to buy goods and withdraw cash.

However, Recorder Adrian Reynolds adjourned the "complicated" case for more information.

The court was told that Moore had admitted stealing the £8,000 from a man in Uttoxeter; using a stolen bank card to withdraw £500 at the Genting casino in Hanley; fraudulently buying £1,170 worth of items using another person's bank card in Hanley; and fraudulently buying £106 of goods from the East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton, Derbyshire, also by using another person's bank card. All these offences took place on June 10 last year.

Mr Clark, for Moore, said these offences were not directly related to his client's drug addiction but that he had been pressured into paying a drug debt for an acquaintance.

Recorder Reynolds said that sentencing Moore on the dishonesty charges was complicated particularly in relation to his ability to do unpaid work.

Mr Clark said his client's doctors' notes had not reached the court.

The court was told that, as well as being given 250 hours of unpaid work in September for the drugs and driving offences, which took place in February last year, Moore was also given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

At the February 9 hearing, Moore was granted bail and is now due to appear for sentencing him on March 2.