A young Burton man suffered serious injuries after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car in Winshill yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the A511 Ashby Road at 5.10pm when it was reported there had been a collision between a motorbike and a car.

The accident happened between Beaufort Road and Bretby Lane and the road was closed while emergency services treated the motorcyclist.

The 19-year-old, from the Burton area, was then airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, but police say these are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said today: "He is in a stable condition and is recovering in hospital.

"He did not suffer any life-changing injuries in the incident."

Staffordshire Police are conducting an investigation into the crash and anyone with information is urged to get in touch with officers by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 670 of May 3.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by getting in touch with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.