A 53-year-old man stole more than £500 worth of jewellery and toiletries, a court has heard.

Bernard Rearden, of St Chad’s Close, Burton, was not present in Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court when it was proved that he committed four offences.

It was proved in his absence that he stole jewellery and toiletries worth £566.99 from a woman in Burton on January 17.

It was also proved that he assaulted the same woman on January 16 and August 24, as well as damaging a shelving unit belonging to the woman on August 24, the court heard.

However, he has admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Rearden is now due to attend Stafford Crown Court on January 9 when he will be sentenced for the offences.



He answers conditional bail not to contact the woman and not to enter a street in Burton until he appears in court in the new year. He must also live and sleep at his address, magistrates decided.