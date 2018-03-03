Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man will be taking on the white knuckle challenge of riding the longest zip-line in the world - all in the name of charity.

Sajid Rashid, will be zip-lining through the mountainous region of Ras Al Khaimah on the Jebel Jais zip-line in the United Arab Emirates, reaching speeds of 93mph while more than a mile up in the air.

Guinness World Records officials certified the zip-line to be the longest in the world at 1.74 miles or 28 football fields in length, on the same day it opened, on Thursday, February 1, this year.

The Jebel Jais zip-line sees adrenaline junkies travel through the Hajar mountains, in Ras Al Khaimah, in the eastern part of the Emirate. They stand nearly 2,000 metres above sea level.

The money he raises will go towards children who cannot access education in war-torn Syria.

The 28-year-old, of South Broadway Street, who is an aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce, at said: "I'm definitely nervous about the challenge, but I'm also really looking forward to it. A few years ago I did a zip-line in Wales and that was incredible.

He will be taking on the the zip-line challenge on May 8.

"This one is going to have some incredible views, so I'm really, really excited. I'm also excited to see how much money I can raise to help schoolchildren in Syria."

Mr Rashid said: "The war in Syria has been waging for seven years now. There are parents who can't afford to send their children to school. In this country (Britain), we take that for granted.

"There are almost two million children and youths in Syria out of school, and most are up to six years behind in their education, according to a report by the International Rescue Committee.

"I'm raising money for Human Appeal, which is working to secure funds for children in Aleppo to get a proper education."

In 2014, Mr Rashid, who works as an aerospace engineer completed a skydive to raise more than £5,000 for those affected by Typhoon Haiyan in South East Asia.

He also took on the fastest zip-line in the UK, at ZipWorld in Wales, in 2016 to raise money for the Amir Khan Foundation, to provide water wells in rural areas in southern Asia. He raised a total of £14,435.

He added: "Every time I do something for charity, I try to do something bigger and better than the time before.

"Every year I try to undertake at least one challenge to raise funds for different charities and causes, to help improve or better lives locally and internationally for the underprivileged.

"Putting a smile on these faces is what drives, excels and motivates me to thrive further.

"I think I've raised around £50,000 in total over the years for several different charities.

"This time, I have set a target of £7,000, but really I want to get above £9,000."

Anyone who wants to donate can do so, by visiting Mr Rashid's JustGiving page .