A 37-year-old Burton man has admitted perverting the course of justice in connection with a sexual offences court order.

Richmond Appiagyei-Boampong had also breached sex offender registration rules and was in possession of almost three dozen mobile phones and devices that he failed to make available to police.

He appeared at Stafford Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday, January 2, where he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by providing a false name, date of birth and National Insurance number in Burton between November, 2015, and October last year.

Appiagyei-Boampong also admitted similar false details relating to a stay at an address in Wetmore Road, Burton, and failing to notify authorities that he was residing or staying at an address with a child under the age of 18.

He pleaded guilty to failing to provide details of six banks accounts and five credit cards and details of a passport between November, 2015, and October last year.

The defendant also admitted failing to make an iPhone, a laptop and 33 smart phones, which could connect to the internet, available for inspection by a police officer, which was a breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Sentence was adjourned for reports until February 5 and Appiagyei-Boampong, of Branston Road, was allowed bail with conditions of residence, surrender of his passport and daily reporting to police until then.