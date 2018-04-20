Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man from the Windrush generation who has lived in the UK for more than 45 years attempted suicide twice after tightened immigration requirements left him in fear of deportation.

The 56-year-old man, who does not want to be named, has been living with ex-Labour councillor Jim Muir at his Winshill home for the past year after losing his job and home under changes to migration rules in a crackdown on illegal immigration.

The changes mean people who lack documents are now being told they need evidence to continue working, access services such as the NHS or stay in the UK.

However, it has now been revealed that Home Office records - known as landing cards - of those granted leave to remain were destroyed in 2010, making it difficult for individuals to prove they are in the UK legally.

The Government body says it is now looking at alternative evidence to provide proof.

The Tory Government has been criticised for its deportation threats to children of Commonwealth citizens known as the Windrush generation, forcing an apology from Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Windrush generation are named after the Empire Windrush ship which brought workers from the West Indies to Britain between 1948 and the 1970s, as a response to post-war labour shortages in the UK.

The Burton man, who has lived in the town for decades having originally arrived in Birmingham from Jamaica in 1972 with his parents, lost a cleaning job a year ago after he was unable to produce documents he needed to prove he was eligible to work in the UK.

Under law, anyone who entered the UK before 1973 is legally entitled to live in the country, but have to prove their case through documentation.

Jim Muir said: "He is part of the Windrush generation. He came to the UK in 1972 and lived in Birmingham but has lived in Burton for decades.

"He has gone through hell. He was told he had no right to stay here.

(Image: Getty)

"He used to come and do my garden so I got to know him coming to my house every two weeks. He worked for Toyota for years. He was working one day at a cleaning job in Centrum 100 when his employer said we cannot keep you anymore.

"The government said you have to have proof to remain in this country. The government introduced this system.

"He couldn't work, he couldn't claim benefits, no access to the NHS.

"He came over aged 11 with his parents from Jamaica. but he can't relate to Jamaica - he doesn't have friends or family there, he doesn't know anyone there.

"He tried to commit suicide twice but the police saved him. He had given his cats to the RSPCA and gave away his bike he used to get to work.

"He had found a hostel in Stafford but it was isolated so he came to live with me. He also needed a landline and needed to report to Burton Police Station every Wednesday to prove he won't run away.

"He was stressed out by the whole thing.

"I had the responsibility to clothe him, feed him and provide a home."

Mr Muir and a friend raised £500 to hire a solicitor who found a genealogist to locate his sister, who he had lost contact with, and she had his passport. The man had had a national insurance number since 1976 but its existence is not considered sufficient proof that he can continue working in the UK.

Mr Muir: "On the upside of this he is back in touch with his family. He has now started looking for a job and a home."

Officials are now investigating dozens of new migration cases relating to the Windrush generation amid mounting criticism of the government.

Prime Minister Mrs May said: "This issue has come to light because of measures that we introduced recently to make sure that only those with a legal right to live here can access things like the NHS.

"And this has resulted in some people who, through no fault of their own, now needing to be able to evidence their immigration status.

"The overwhelming majority of the Windrush generation do have the documents that they need, but we are working hard to help those who do not."

The apology came after the Home Office said it will create a new team to help people with Commonwealth status secure their UK rights.

It has also emerged that landing cards belonging to Windrush migrants were destroyed by the Home Office in 2010.

Under the 1971 Immigration Act, all Commonwealth citizens already living in the UK were given indefinite leave to remain.

However, the Home Office did not keep a record of those granted leave to remain or issue any paperwork confirming it, meaning it is difficult for the individuals to now prove they are in the UK legally.

The government said the decision to "dispose of" the cards had been an "operational" one, taken by officials at the UK Border Agency, rather than then Home Secretary Mrs May.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Registration slips provided details of an individual's date of entry, they did not provide any reliable evidence relating to ongoing residence in the UK or their immigration status.

"So it would be misleading and inaccurate to suggest that registration slips would therefore have a bearing on immigration cases whereby Commonwealth citizens are proving residency in the UK."

The Home Office stressed that officials consider alternative evidence, such as tax records, utility bills and tenancy agreements, as evidence of ongoing residency in the UK in exceptional circumstances.