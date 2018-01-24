Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five Burton men and a youth have all denied being involved in a disturbance in the town in May last year.

Mohammed Afzal, 33, Abid Hussain, 37, Majid Hussain, 35, all of Branston Road, and a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Stafford Crown Court alongside Danyaal Hussain, 18, and Sajid Hussain, 45, both of Leicester Street in the town.

They all pleaded not guilty to a charge of violent disorder which is alleged to have been committed in the Uxbridge Street area on May 30 last year.

Afzal also denies a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man during the same incident.

All the defendants were allowed conditional bail and the case was adjourned until July 2.