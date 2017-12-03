Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five Burton men have travelled to Bangladesh to deliver £60,000 worth of aid collected by the town's mosques to camps containing thousands of refugees.

People fleeing from ethnic cleansing in Myanmar have settled in Bangladesh, are currently living in a series of 12 settlements and camps just outside of the city of Cox's Bazar. They contain more than 600,000 desperate people.

Following a military crackdown in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people had to flee to Bangladesh.

The Rohingya are one of Myanmar's many ethnic minorities who claim to be descendants of Arab traders.

The government of the Asian country have denied them citizenship and view them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

An outbreak of violence in 2012 saw more than 100,000 leave the country, and more are expected to have fled throughout the years since.

Having followed this closely on the news, representatives from five mosques in Burton, on Princess Street, Victoria Crescent, York Street, Parker Street and Uxbridge Street decided to come together and raise money, which they then delivered themselves, including buying vital aid.

On Tuesday, October 3, Mohammed Ashraf Qadri and Tariq Hussain, the chairman and vice-chairman of the Uxbridge Street mosque, were joined by Ikhlaq Ahmed, from Princess Street, Iftikhar Ali, the treasurer of the mosque and another supporter Sadaf Akram and flew out to Cox's Bazar.

Tariq said: "We saw on the news about the crisis in August, and we decided between the five mosques to raise money and then go ourselves and deliver it personally at our own expense. The flight costs and accommodation; we faced the bills ourselves.

"So, the five of us decided to go, initially we went for seven days and when we were there we realised that seven days was too short and extended our tickets for a further three days.

"On a daily basis, we went from Cox's Bazar, to the camps, having purchased aid and blankets, plenty of food and delivered it personally to the camps. Where money was needed, we gave money, some people literally had nothing."

The majority of the £60,000 was raised at the Uxbridge Street and Princess Street mosques, with the other three all donating significantly as well.

From September at Friday prayers, money was collected, and people called up to donate after hearing about the mission and the cause.

On top of the £60,000, each person who flew out paid roughly £2,000 of their own money so that it would not come out the funds going towards the aid.

Tariq said the conditions in the camps were very poor: "We stayed at Cox's Bazar, but visited these sites and saw people living in very primitive conditions. They don't have washing facilities, no food and very basic tents.

"We did this because these are fellow human beings in need, as Muslims one of the pillars of Islam is to help your fellow human being. Islam shows us to be compassionate, and it was all through that really.

"What we show on TV; it is so much worse there. The weather is unpredictable. It’s raining all the time then it'll be bright sun and really hot; up to 41 degrees.

"The conditions we saw included people living in eight foot by six foot tent, with five or six people from one family living in there.

"Living in there with families and young children. You would never think that this sort of thing is happening in the 21 century, with the world watching on."

While out there, the group encountered a number of other charities offering help, including the World Food Programme, Oxfam and Unicef.

But, Mr Hussain has insisted that they did not travel out there for a quick fix, but instead a long-term solution to the issues the thousands of people in each camp are facing.

Solar panels, which cost £100 each and offered electricity and lighting for three families were one of their most common purchases out there, on top of £150 toilet systems and £10 blankets, he said.

Mr Hussain said: "We would wake up at around seven or eight, we would have breakfast then set out to a camp and find out what their needs were. We would then liaise with the military and tell them where we had been and tell them we wanted to distribute say rice or milk, because rice is the common food there.

"They would check whether there was already measures in place there, because distribution may be taking place later that day or the following day, in which case we would then join them and go to a different camp. We would go to camps that they identified.

"The benefits of going with the military were obviously safety was not compromised, and people who deserve aid and are refugees get the aid, and locals tend to try and penetrate the camps and take some for themselves."

East Staffordshire and Staffordshire county councillor Syed Hussain, who helped to organise the fund-raising and planning of the trip added: "It's simply amazing that these people have been out there, spending their own money on the tickets and hotels, completely out of their own pockets.

"They have their own families and other outgoings, but this really is a good president for the community on charity work. It should always start from home.

"There was no middle man charity in this, they bought the items then delivered them, and it was a very successful mission."

Mohammed Ashraf Qadri recalled a time while in Bangladesh during the mission that caused him to cry.

He said: "I just found it very emotional. There was one old man, who was beaten. Probably about 70 or 80 years old, beaten and bruised. It was on our first day there.

"He was just sitting there, and while the rest were queuing up to get aid, he just sat there and said, 'I just want to die, I don't want to live any more. I've seen too much with my own eyes. My family has been butcher; I am the only survivor.'

"We did get the gentleman aid. It was a very depressing scene."

The group is now beginning plans to head out to Bangladesh once again in the new year, to offer more aid to the people in need.

They organisers are hoping to start raising funds once again in December. Tariq said: "We've built up our contacts out there now, so what our plan is, is to organise and purchase aid from here, so it doesn't take as long when we're out there, so we'll be better organised and better prepared for the next mission.

"We didn't finish our task so the intention is to go back again, possibly in January time. We all have work commitments here, and it's really not cheap, it cost us around £2,000 each between flights and accommodation."