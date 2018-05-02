The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton micro-pub is set to host a three-day beer festival over the bank holiday weekend - with a special treat in store for local football fans.

Staff at The Last Heretic are gearing up for their 2nd Anniversary Beer Festival, which will offer a variety of up to 20 beers over the duration of the weekend.

Starting at 3pm on Thursday, May 3, beer-lovers will be treated to a range of local tipples including strong, pale or flavoured beer.

And supporters who have travelled to Preston to watch Burton Albion play on Sunday, May 6 will be able to claim a free beer if they show their match ticket to any member of staff.

Owner Pete Spittles said: "Anyone who has been to Preston and has a match ticket can buy two pints and get one pint free.

"We also have a competition going where people will predict how many points Burton will get at the end of the season.

"The three winners who get it right will get a case of beer."

There will also be a barbecue set up in the beer garden of the micro-pub - perfect for a cool-down with temperatures predicted to soar.

The event runs from Thursday, May 3 until Sunday, May 6.