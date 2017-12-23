Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bereavement midwife who helps families grieving over the loss of their babies in Burton is in the running for a top national award.

Samantha Evans, who works at Burton's Queen's Hospital, has been nominated for a Sands Award from the Royal College of Midwifery (RCM).

Miss Evans has been with the hospital for 13 years after starting as a student and has worked with grieving families at the trust for more than five years. In total she has been a midwife for nine years.

The 31-year-old, who has delivered many Burton babies during her time at the hospital, has also co-ordinated a Wave of Light Ceremony at the Belvedere Road hospital for Baby Loss Awareness Week in November, which bosses said received a positive reception from attendees.

Miss Evans, along with the support of her team, put herself forward for consideration for the Royal College of Midwifery nomination following the launch of their new service, Eye Movement Detection and Reprocessing (EMDR), which was introduced to the hospital in 2016.

The therapy, which is often used to treat people with post-traumatic stress disorder, works on the theory that rapid eye movements can reduce the intensity of disturbing thoughts.

It is thought that these movements dampen the power of emotionally-charged memories of past traumatic events.

Burton Hospitals is one of the few trusts across the NHS to practice the new innovation.

Miss Evans gave a presentation in front of the Royal College of Midwifery committee in London as part of the nomination process.

She said: "The loss of a child is something that no parent should have to experience.

"If this life-changing event does happen to a parent, it is essential that they get all the support and care they need.

"I am so honoured to be nominated for this award and would like to thank my team for their constant support over of the years.

"Eye Movement Detection and Reprocessing is integrated within the package of care provided by my team and I and is offered as required.

"It is absolutely incredible. To have been nominated for a national award is humbling, I don't feel the award is for me but for the services that have been implemented into the trust.

"To just know we have made a positive difference in some form of counselling as well is what we really want to do.

"If we can make it that little bit more comfortable and less hospital-like for the family, then that is all we can ask for.

"It is about making people as comfortable as we possibly can. It is great news that we will keep on going and thriving to get it out there about stillbirth and prenatal deaths so it is not so taboo anymore."

Miss Evans now has to wait for the panel from the Royal College of Midwifery to make its decision on a winner.

Burton's hospital is home of the specialist Snowdrop Suite which supports families who are grieving for their babies.

The winners of the Royal College of Midwifery awards will be announced in March 2018.

