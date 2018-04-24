The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested in Burton on suspicion of modern slavery offences by officers investigating an alleged prostitution ring.

Derbyshire police said the 58-year-old man was arrested at a house in Burton on Tuesday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic with a view to exploitation. He is due to be interviewed.

Today's arrest follows last week's operation when officers executed warrants at Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, Violet Street, Normanton, and Station Court, Burton - all carried out on Tuesday, April 17.

Two men were arrested and five women found at the two Derby houses.

Geza Horvath, 32, of Station Court, Burton, and Daniel Zemencsik, 27, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, were later charged with conspiracy to traffic a person with a view to sexually exploiting them and controlling a brothel for the purpose of prostitution.

They were remanded into custody to attend Derby Crown Court on May 17.