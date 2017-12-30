The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton's MP has backed Government plans to make sure broadband providers deliver a minimum internet speed for every home in the UK.

Tory MP Andrew Griffiths, who represents Burton and Uttoxeter, is supporting plans which were announced following a Government consultation.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Karen Bradley MP, announced that the Government would introduce a Universal Service Obligation.

This Universal Service Obligation means that broadband providers would legally be required to deliver speeds of at least 10Mbps by 2020.

To put that into context, the online TV and film company Netflix recommends speeds of at least 5 to 7Mbps to stream films.

However, the communications watchdog, OFCOM, recommended to the Government that 10Mbps is what an average family living in a digital age needs.

In Staffordshire, 95 per cent of homes and businesses have access to speeds of 24Mbps.

Mr Griffiths said that this is thanks to the Government working with Staffordshire County Council and BT to invest £32 million in the county's broadband infrastructure to make sure everyone has high speed broadband by 2020.

He said: "Like most of the UK, Burton and Uttoxeter broadly experiences good internet speeds but sadly that is not the experience of everyone living in our area.

"I am regularly contacted by constituents, often living in very rural areas,

about their poor internet connection and how they are frustrated they are unable to do just basic online tasks.

"This is not good enough considering how much we all rely on the internet and I continue to raise their concerns with OpenReach, pushing for them to do more.

"I am pleased that the Government is introducing the Universal Service Obligation and will not stop until every household has access to a high speed internet connection.

"This is about ensuring Britain is fit for the future and making sure everyone has the internet speeds needed to get on in modern life."