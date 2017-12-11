Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths claims a plan for a gas power station near Tutbury would "fly in the face" of a commitment to renewable energy

The plans, from Brighton company New Farm Energy Limited, would see a 10MW gas station built just off Rolleston Lane.

Parish and borough councillors, and a host of concerned residents have also registered their objections alongside Tor MP Mr Griffiths.

The potential noise created by the plant is one of the highest concerns, alongside air pollution and the site's location outside of the town boundary and in the green belt.

When fully operational, the developers aim to run the plant for 2,000 hours a year, for 25 years, during periods of peak demand for electricity - such as in the winter - but always between 9am and 8pm.

The site sits less than a mile from Richard Wakefield Church of England Primary School.

The plan will be debated East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning meeting on Tuesday, December 12.

Councillor Duncan Goodfellow, who represents Tutbury and Outwoods, said the plan needed to be debated due to the "level of concern raised by residents" and in light of a previous application last year from the same company for a diesel-powered generator, which was withdrawn.

He said: "It is a matter of great local importance which should both be considered by the full committee and also local residents should be given the opportunity to verbally state their case and express their views."

A report to the council says the gas station would be housed in a large steel barn, while two oil tanks, a transformer and three radiators would be placed outside, within a four-metre high security fence and surrounded by CCTV.

There are planning policies in place to allow renewable energy schemes within the county, if there are in appropriate places, however these would not apply to this application, says the report.

A spokesman for the firm said that, because the scheme would be low carbon and due to an appeal decision for a similar plan near Hilcote, near Lichfield, that its application should be approved.

However, Mr Griffiths feels that this should not be the case, saying that this is because the Local Plan, which acts as a blueprint for development for East Staffordshire, has more specific wording on what can qualify as renewable energy.

He said: "With the obligation to move towards renewables, this should be the council’s priority for energy generation for the local area, not a gas peak power generation facility, particularly as East Staffordshire continues to have the highest per capita carbon emissions for any Staffordshire local authority.

"The council is clear that renewable and low-carbon energy is the priority, and rightly so.

"Allowing a gas peak power plant of this kind to go ahead would fly in the face of that commitment and actually make it more difficult for the council to meet its commitments.

"In addition to this, it is clear that the energy market is moving away from developments of this kind."

New Farm Energy Limited plans to gift a £10,000 "community benefit sum" to Tutbury Parish Council and Rolleston on Dove Parish Council if it gets the go ahead. This would be overseen by East Staffordshire Borough Council to liaise on how it is spent.

A spokesman for the firm said: "We would like to offer a community benefit payment for use by the community, should the application be successful.

"We see it as important to provide local benefits in addition to those identified in the application."

Both parish councils, and Staffordshire county councillor Philip White, who represents the Dove division, have raised concerns about the scheme.

The firm says that 16 full-time employees will be needed to install and manage the facility over a 12-month period.

New Farm Energy Limited could not be reached for further comment.