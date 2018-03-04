Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music-lovers will get more protection against ticket touts buy up tickets to top acts and then charge extortionate prices as they are sold on, thanks to new rules.

The government is working to stop people who buy multiple tickets for an event, only to sell them on at higher prices, and the new proposals will allow buyers to see the orginal purchasy

Burton's MP Andrew Griffiths, who is also the Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility says he will bring in new rules to stop ticket touts buying dozens of tickets and charging people more than double the face value price.

The new rules mean that people selling tickets online will have to tell those buying them information about the tickets, including the location of the seats and the original purchase price.

The changes will come into force in April and fans are set to benefit from greater transparency in the resale of tickets.

Tory MP Mr Griffiths said: "All too often people are left feeling ripped off when buying tickets from resale websites. Whether it's a major music festival or a stadium concert, people want to know they're paying a fair price for tickets to see the events they love.

"We are already taking steps to crack down on touts using bots to bulk buy tickets for resale, and the Competition and Markets Authority is investigating suspected breachers of consumer protection law online.

"But we are now going even further, making it easier for consumers to understand what they are buying to help save them from rip-off ticket prices."

Meanwhile, the government has announced a new law that will make it illegal for ticket touts to use automated software to dodge security measures and buy more tickets than allowed by event organisers, only to sell them on at hugely inflated prices.

The ban will come in as part of the Digital Economy Act 2017, meaning that anybody who is caught using 'bots' to buy extra tickets could face an unlimited fine.

It comes as London musical, Hamilton, recently saw tickets being advertised on the secondary ticketing market for up to £6,000.

A quick search on the internet will show a various websites dedicated to re-selling concert tickets and while many people re-selling their tickets are genuine, there are others selling tickets for much more than they are worth or selling false tickets.

Matt Hancock, minister for the creative industries, said: "We're determined to make sure 2018 is the year we help fans get the chance to see their favourite music and sports stars at a fair price. We'll be acting to stamp out the growing problem of touts misusing technology to scoop up vast numbers of tickets, only to sell them on at rip-off prices.

"Our work, together with improvements by industry, will help make the market more transparent and mean a great year for Britain's thriving live events scene."