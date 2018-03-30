The video will start in 8 Cancel

Andrew Griffiths has hailed the success of a new pensions policy as national figures show more than nine million people are now saving for their retirements.

The MP for Burton and Uttoxeter has spoken after figures showed auto-enrollment pensions have resulted in 11,000 more people his constituency saving more for their retirement.

The stats also show there are 72,830 more people in work across the West Midlands who are now saving for a life after work.

Auto-enrolment was introduced by the Government so more workers could save for retirement.

The latest research shows workplace pensions have become the "new normal", Mr Griffiths said, while small businesses found a pension scheme for their workers to be "necessary" and "sensible".

Mr Griffiths said: "By introducing automatic pension enrolment, we are transforming the way people save for retirement.

"That means more families can plan for the long-term with the security of a pension.

"For a whole generation, workplace pension saving is now the new normal, but there is more to do to help more people than ever before build an enjoyable and secure retirement."