Andrew Griffiths has revealed that he was once a keen trumpet player and he would have loved the chance to meet George Michael, as he was asked the Burton Mail's "take a break" questions.

Burton's MP was recently handed a new role in Theresa May's Government during the reshuffle of ministers at the beginning of January.

Mr Griffiths is now the Small Business Minister.

The Burton Mail sat down with Mr Griffiths to learn a bit more about the man who has been elected to represent Burton at the last three elections and for the past eight years.

What is your favourite film or TV show? I've been absolutely hooked on House of Cards. I watch it open-mouthed and just binge-watched the series.

I really enjoyed that - it's definitely my favourite.

What is your favourite takeaway? This is where I fall out with my wife. I'm an Indian man, but Kate prefers Chinese.

So invariably we end up with Chinese. If it's curry, then the hotter the better.

I like a Madras. If it's Chinese, then I'm definitely a sweet and sour chicken man.

Is there one thing that nobody knows about you? When I was younger I used to play the trumpet. I wish I had time now.

What is your ultimate ambition in life? So, over the last six months, life has changed for me.

The prospect of a baby coming in April has changed my perspective on life, so my ambition is for our baby to arrive in April well and healthy, and for them to lead a happy and fulfilled life.

But that sounds a bit like a Coke advert.

Have you got any pet hates? Cloudy beer. My favourite thing in life is a pint of beer with my friends and there's nothing worse than a beer that isn't in great condition.

The great thing in Burton is you're never short of a great pint, because we brew the best beer in the country.

What is your favourite song? Frank Sinatra's New York, New York. I've finished many good parties by dancing to it, arm-in-arm with my Mrs, kicking our legs.

Marmite; love it or hate it? I love it. Marmite on toast, definitely.

What is your worst habit? You should probably ask Kate.

What was your first car? A Ford Fiesta - I had it in 1988. It was beige - a real babe magnet.

If you could make up any law, what would it be? As someone who has campaigned for the brewing industry, any law that helps to make Burton's breweries more competitive sounds good to me.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go? Without a doubt, Barbados. Kate and I were very lucky to go there on our honeymoon.

So I've got really happy memories there. Sitting on the beach, with a rum punch, or a bottle of Banks's beer, is my idea of heaven.

What celebrities would you invite to a dinner party? Winston Churchill definitely. George Michael - I liked his music and would have liked to have met him. Sean Lock - I think he is really brilliant and I find him very amusing. And Marilyn Monroe.

What would you do if you won the lottery? I would take Kate away on holiday. She has to put with a lot.

There are a lot of demands on my time and she has to be very patient with me so treating Kate would definitely be my priority.