A Burton mum who has spent the "vast majority of her life overweight" has told of her newfound confidence and her love for life after shedding almost NINE STONES.

Angeline Trevena, 37, tipped the scales at 21 stone at her heaviest, saying a combination of junk food, lack of exercise and putting on weight easily led her to believe that she would never shed the pounds.

But after joining Slimming World, Angeline lost a whopping eight stone and 10 and a half pounds.

Angeline, who lives in the Anglesey ward, in Burton, with her two young sons and her husband, said: "Since I was a teenager I have always had a problem with my weight. I would just pile it on and pile it on, and pile it on.

"It was a case of not getting much exercise and eating the wrong foods and I just seemed to put weight on very easily.

"Junk food was definitely my downfall and pizza, chocolate and crisps were my vice. I also loved to melt cheese on most things so I was basically eating all the things that are bad for you but taste so good.

"I wanted to lose the weight but the more I gained the harder it would be to exercise and I was forever sitting things out. It became a vicious circle and I would turn to food for comfort.

"I tried lots of different things but nothing worked and I just came to a point where I accepted that I was never going to lose weight.

"I lost count of the amount of times I was told the only way I would lose weight is to stop eating carbohydrates for good and I sort of thought, 'I would rather be fat'!"

Despite her, at this point, accepting that she would always be overweight, when the opportunity came to give Slimming World a try, Angeline, whose boys are aged one and five, jumped at the chance.

She said: "The opportunity came up via an NHS referral and while I was still dubious because nothing had ever worked before, I thought I had nothing to lose by giving it a go.

"I joined the group in October 2016 and everyone was very welcoming. I knew it would be good for me when in the first meeting the consultant told me I could eat as many potatoes as I want!

"I didn't really set a target because I didn't have much expectation but I hoped that I could lose a stone if I worked hard and maybe two if I was lucky.

"I was so surprised when I lost five and a half pounds in the first week and then eight pounds in the second week. The results were almost instant and as happy as I was it just shows how bad I was eating before."

As part of the regime, Angeline swapped processed food for fresh and found a whole new love for cooking, but her incredible weight loss means she sometimes struggles to believe what she sees in the mirror.

Angeline, who attends a weekly class at the Caribbean Centre, in Uxbridge Street, Burton, said: "My body just started to change so much and it got to the point where I didn't recognise myself any more in the mirror which was actually quite scary.

"My family still say they have to do a double take when I walk in the room and that makes me happy; it is the ultimate compliment!

"But I do find it strange looking back at old photographs because it is like looking at a different person.

"Losing the weight has given me a whole new level of self-confidence that I didn't even know I was lacking and it has completely changed the way I think about food.

"I used to eat a lot of processed food but now I like everything to be fresh and I make everything from scratch.

"I love cooking and used to think cooking was moving food from the freezer into the oven but the other day I made chicken liver pate - I don't know what I have become!"

Angeline is so thrilled with her transformation that she is comfortable with her weight and isn't planning on losing any more.

She said: "For the vast majority of my life I have been overweight so it is strange to say that I don't want to get any slimmer but at the moment I am 12 stone and six pounds which means I have lost eight stone and 10 and a half pounds.

"To go from a size 24 to clothes to actually be able to fit in size 12 to 14 clothes, I still have to pinch myself now at how far I have come. I just feel amazing.

"I had convinced myself that I had all the confidence I needed and it didn't affect my relationship with my boys but I can do so much now that I couldn't do before.

"I can go on small rides and slides and I no longer grunt when I am getting up off the floor; I have so much more energy.

"I couldn't have done this on my own - I would fall off the wagon in a week!

"I have pretty much accepted that I will be a Slimming World member for the rest of my life but it is so worth it. It has changed my life."

What Angeline used to eat

"For breakfast I would have two crumpets absolutely dripping in butter and then lunch would be some oven chips with some sort of processed meat such as chicken in breadcrumbs or sausages.

"Dinner would normally be pizza with sliced meats such as pepperoni and salami and extra cheese and I would snack throughout the day on crisps, chocolate, and pasties or sausage rolls."

What Angeline eats now

"For breakfast I have a fry up every single day which is something you wouldn't associate with a diet. I use oil spray such as fry-light and I make sure I cut the fat off the bacon but other than those changes it is just as delicious as before.

"For lunch I will have a sandwich or a jacket potato. I am only allowed two slices of bread a day which have become very precious to me!

"Dinner will be something hot and filling, a meal I can enjoy with my family such as pasta or a roast dinner."