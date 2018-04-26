Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton is to be home to a brand new restaurant with Miller & Carter Steakhouse on its way to the town – bringing with it 40 new jobs.

It already has more than 50 locations across the country, including Birmingham, London and Manchester.

The move will see the current Harvester restaurant, in Ninth Avenue, Burton, close and reopen under its new banner, following a revamp by parent group Mitchells & Butlers.

Every member of staff currently employed at the Harvester will be offered roles in the new store, while a further 40 new jobs will be on offer.

These range from meat specialists in the kitchen, to bartenders and waiting staff.

Work will begin on the refurbishment on Monday, April 23, with the new restaurant set to open on Friday, June 1.

The restaurants are famed for their premium-grade meats, sourced from British and Irish farms.

Harminder Dhesi, regional business manager at Miller & Carter in Burton, said: "Bringing a new Miller & Carter to Burton is a fantastic opportunity for the brand and we look forward to providing the best steaks and service that Miller & Carter is renowned for across the United Kingdom.

"Everyone who works for us is completely obsessed with steak and we’re keen to recruit people who share in our love for excellent quality - both food and service, and we’re looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official steak geeks.

"We want team members to deliver a fantastic experience for every guest who walks through our doors, as we gear up to our opening in a month’s time."

Anybody interested in applying for a job at the new Miller & Carter should get in touch with general manager Sam Pointon on 07960 163041.