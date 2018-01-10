Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton and South Derbyshire are now among some of the worst areas affected by flu in the UK, according to a website tracking cases.

Reports to flusurvey.org.uk, a site used by researchers at Public Health England to monitor flu trends in the UK, has seen the DE postcode area upgraded to a "red zone", meaning cases of the bug are higher than anywhere else in the country.

The site, which relies on user-submitted reports, claims there has been 61 cases of the flu in the past three weeks, and has 22 current cases ongoing.

The map shows that every area of the UK is now affected by the bug, although some places are not in the highest bracket. The map tracks all types of flu, including Aussie flu.

Other areas which have a higher number of cases include Plymouth, Cornwall, Durham, Teesside, Essex, Dumfries, Galloway and the north east areas of Scotland.

The health agency estimates there was a 48 per cent increase in reported cases during the Christmas week with around 1,649 people being struck down.

Hospitals are bracing for a deluge as a swamped NHS deals with one of the worst influenza seasons in 50 years, with flu rates nationwide already twice as high as last year, according to Mirror Online.

In the UK 17 patients were admitted to intensive care, as the latest influenza report confirms the virus is spreading faster.

More than 1,600 cases of Aussie flu alone have been reported so far in the UK, but the actual total is feared to be far higher. This flu strain is so named because the first cases were reported in Australia, where 170,000 had the bug and more than 300 have died.

Health experts have called this one of the worst flu seasons in half a century and urged hospitals to be prepared for an epidemic thanks to the H3N2 strain, known as Aussie flu.

The flu kills an average of 8,000 people every year in the UK, but there are fears the toll could be much higher this season.

There are fears Britain could see an epidemic like the one currently being experienced in France.

The flu has killed more than 30 people there and put 11,500 others in hospital. Particularly vulnerable are young and old and people with underlying medical conditions.