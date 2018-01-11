Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of an out of school children's club in Burton have hit out at Ofsted inspectors who demanded improvements following a visit which was restricted to its breakfast activities only.

Leaders of the Tiddlywinks Kidz Club, based at Shobnall Primary School in Burton say they are "frustrated" with the Ofsted grading after being told they 'require improvements' following the December inspection.

But Tiddlywinks organiser Amy Kington said Ofsted inspectors had missed out on "half the Tiddlywinks experience" because the inspectors' visit was confined to its breakfast club session.

The rating, which is just one away from the lowest level of 'inadequate,' was handed to Tiddlywinks Kidz Club by an inspector from Ofsted on Tuesday, December 5.

The group is based at Shobnall Primary School, in Shobnall Road, Burton, but is not affiliated with the school.

Around 46 children between the ages of four and eight-years-old are on the club's register, which runs before and after-school activities each day.

An early morning breakfast club runs from 7.30am until 8.50am while after-school sessions, held until 6pm, offer the youngsters a chance to wind down after a day studying with a range of activities, including gaming and forest school sessions.

The Ofsted inspectors visited the club to rate them in three areas, 'effectiveness of the leadership and management', 'quality of teaching, learning and assessment' and 'personal development, behaviour and welfare'.

(Image: Getty)

The first category, regarding effectiveness was rated as 'requires improvement', while the other two received a 'good' rating, one below the top rank of 'outstanding'.

In the report, it states: "Staff are not as strongly focused during the before-school sessions on providing opportunities for children to become active and make healthy eating choices at breakfast."

But group organiser Amy Kington has insisted she believes the 'requires improvement' rating is unfair and not a reflection of the positive work at the club.

She said: "We were a little frustrated with the overall grading due to a change in circumstances which had no impact on the setting and had been addressed prior to the inspection.

"However we were very pleased with the recognition of the quality of care provided at Tiddlywinks which in the report stated staff are well qualified and have skilled interactions with children.

"Children's emotional wellbeing is secure. Staff are friendly and attentive. There is a positive partnership with the school ensuring continuity for all children. Parents feel staff are welcoming, flexible and nurturing.

"We offer a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere. We offer a wide range of fun activities for all children including forest school sessions regularly and craft activities daily."

She also claimed that inspectors only visited during half of the group's offered activities. "May we add the inspection only took place during a breakfast club session so therefore only witnessed half of the Tiddlywinks experience.

"We offer an after-school club daily with a very wide range of activities including large outdoor provision, forest school sessions, games consoles, table tennis, table football, craft activities plus much more."

In the report, the club has been issued with a deadline of Wednesday, January 31 to prove to Ofsted that they have 'secured knowledge of the correct processes for notifying Ofsted, including the appropriate timescales, particularly with regard to any changes in circumstances that affect the availability of the manager for any length of time.'