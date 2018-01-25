The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four people have been arrested at addresses in Burton and Derby in connection with an alleged hit and run in Normanton.

The arrests, which were made in the early hours of this morning, came just days after CCTV footage was released of a 19-year-old man being struck by a car and thrown into the air.

The man was crossing Normanon Road, in Derby, when a dark car, believed to be an Audi A3, approaches at speed.

He was seen flying into the air and landing metres away on the pavement. The footage was later released by Derbyshire Constabulary as part of a witness appeal.

Police said the collision left the young man with life-changing injuries.

Two men aged 20, a 20-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man have now been arrested at addresses in Derby and Burton. They all remain in police custody and will be questioned in relation to the incident.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Police said: "We still want to hear from anyone who has information relating to the location of the car, or knew of one with damage to the front bumper, bonnet and windscreen in early November."

Anyone with information which could help, should call 101, quoting reference 17000480371. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.