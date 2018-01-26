The video will start in 8 Cancel

Animal-loving shoppers have done their bit to ensure homeless pets do not go hungry - by helping raise nearly £1.5 million through a festive appeal.

Throughout December, Pets at Home workers in Burton collected donations for the Santa Paws appeal.

Now they are celebrating their part in raising £1,476,668 for abandoned pets throughout the UK.

Burton store manager, Stephen Spiers, said: "What a fantastic result.

"We had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all of our generous customers for taking part and donating much needed meals for disadvantaged pets.

"It's great to know that this money will go towards helping keep abandoned pets healthy and happy until they find a forever home."

The appeal, which is run annually by charity Support Adoption For Pets, smashed its target of 2,400,000 dinners for needy pets.

Enough was raised to provide 2,953,336 dinners for animals in rescue centres around the country.

Now in its sixth year, the Santa Paws appeal supports needy pets at animal rescue centres.

The team at Pets at Home, in Lichfield Street, Burton, is just one of hundreds of stores that took part.

Of the total money raised in Burton, half has been donated directly to nearby rescue centres.

The remainder will be used by Support Adoption For Pets to re-home pets through a grants programme and other charitable activities.

Support Adoption For Pets was established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Every year the charity supports more than 1,000 pet re-homing organisations across the UK by awarding grants and running fund-raising campaigns with Pets at Home.