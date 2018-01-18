The video will start in 8 Cancel

A prison officer from Burton has admitted smuggling drugs into the East Staffordshire prison where he worked.

Adrian Kedzierski, 49, pleaded guilty to taking a synthetic cannabinoid, known as Mamba, into Dovegate Prison in Marchington, when he appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, January 15.

The offence happened between October 1 and 31, 2016, the court was told.

He also admitted a misconduct in public office charge in that being a prison officer he had taken prohibited items into jail between October, 2016, and February last year.

Kedzierski had admitted both offences and offered a 'basis of plea' which was not accepted by the prosecution.

The case was adjourned until February 9 when a judge will determine the facts involving the defendant before passing sentence.

Kedzierski was allowed bail until the next hearing.