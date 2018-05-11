The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Prostate Cancer Support Group is holding its next monthly meeting on Monday, May 14, as it welcomes an update from a charity cyclist's progress.

The group will be updated on Carl Robinson's progress as he prepares for the Football to Amsterdam Cycle ride at the beginning of June.

They will also welcome Tracey Jones from Cancer Research UK.

The support group was set up in 2017 to provide support and friendship for men diagnosed or undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and their families.

During the meetings there is plenty of time to talk to fellow members while enjoying refreshments along with a raffle.

The meeting will be held from 7pm to 9pm, on Monday, May 14, at Burton Library.

Each month the group has a different speaker on a wide range of subjects and members can access further details on Facebook or by calling 07478 889577.