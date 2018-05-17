The video will start in 8 Cancel

A prostate cancer support group has heard from a group of survivors about their experiences living with the condition.

More than 30 members of the Burton Prostate Cancer Support Group met for their monthly meeting at the Burton Library.

Guest speaker for the night was Tracey Jones of Cancer Research UK, who gave an update on the work of the charity.

She also invited group members to take part in the Survivors Lap of Honour at this year's Relay for Life event, to be held at Shobnall Leisure Complex on on Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15.

John Widdowson, the health and inclusion manager for the Burton Albion Community Trust joined the group to briefly discuss how the groups might work together in the future to promote prostate cancer awareness.

The highlight of the evening was group members Elfyn and Fiona Parry relaying their touching and heartfelt story of their experience of ‘surviving’ prostate cancer. In particular it was enlightening to get a cancer survivors ‘partner’s’ view of the stresses and strains from Fiona.

The next group meeting is Monday, June 4, also at Burton Library, when the guest speaker will be Simon Passam, the volunteers coordinator at Burton's Queen's Hospital.