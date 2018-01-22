The video will start in 8 Cancel

Townsfolk have been showing off their artistic skills by creating artwork featuring Burton landmarks.

The commissioned piece of art is now available for all to see at The Octagon Shopping Centre.

The project was part of an event in August last year that allowed shoppers to help colour in the town.

Everything from landmarks, houses, animals, trees and even the River Trent were coloured in to create a display of Burton.

Shoppers can now view the piece in the passage way between Poundland and the Entertainer on the ground floor, where a plaque is also featured crediting Burtonians.

Peter Hardingham, Cushman and Wakefield general manager of The Octagon shopping centre, said: "For shoppers visiting, this is a wonderful unique way to see the town of Burton. It's also fantastic for those who helped take part in the decoration of the canvas to see their handy work each time they visit."

