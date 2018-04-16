Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Burton’s Queen’s Hospital are celebrating after achieving the second best performance in among English A&E's over Easter.

In the two weeks leading up to April 3, the Burton hospital's A&E was found to be the second best in the country for dealing with and discharging patients.

The information, which came from a collection of monthly A&E attendances and emergency admissions, found that teams at Burton, Tamworth and Lichfield hit the 95 per cent target, which is set nationally.

The collection sources the total number of attendances in the calendar month for all A&E types, including minor injury units and walk-in centres and, of these, the number discharged, admitted or transferred within four hours of arrival.

Also included are the number of emergency admissions, and any waits of over four hours for admission.

A spokesman for the Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "Making sure that patients are assessed, treated and discharged from A&E or admitted to a hospital bed in a timely manner is a key quality measure for the Trust.

"The past two weeks have seen really strong performance against the four-hour emergency standard, with 14 consecutive days, including the Easter weekend, meeting the national 95 per cent standard. This has been made possible as a result of great team work across the Trust, from our colleagues in the A and E Department, to our ward and diagnostics services and all the other teams crucial to supporting effective patient care."

The good news comes after staff recently gave their support to a proposed merger between the hospital and Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Earlier, in June 2017, it was announced at a Healthwatch meeting that the outline business case for the partnership of the organisations, with a recommendation to merge, had been approved.

Fears have been raised by many people, particularly in Burton, that the hospital could lose services, including the accident and emergency department, but officials have insisted that this is not the case.

Burton and Derby hospital merger given the green light by competitions watchdog

The Burton Mail, as well as the town’s MP Andrew Griffiths, joined the fight to keep it open.

At the Healthwatch meeting it was confirmed by bosses from both respective trusts, Helen Scott-South from Burton and Gavin Boyle from Derby, that the A&E department would not close.

A new trust will be formed, should the current plans go ahead, under a new combined title, 'University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust.'

The chairman will be John Rivers, the current chairman of both Derby and Burton trusts, and chief executive of Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Gavin Boyle, will take up the same role at the new trust.

Hospital bosses have previously revealed that Burton's Queen's Hospital could save almost £10 million next year if the merger goes ahead.

In March, 2018, the Competition and Markets Authority gave the move their approval, after ruling that benefits of the merger outweighed potential competition concerns.

The move was planned to be fully completed by Sunday, April 1, however this was delayed when NHS Improvement, a London-based watchdog, asked for further cash assurances.

Officials hope the new trust will now launch on either June 1 or July 1.