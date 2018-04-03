Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high-tech interactive robotic seal pup is helping dementia patients at Burton's Queen's Hospital.

Bobby, as he has been named, is a life-size white furry seal pup who is so advanced he can make responsive noises when spoken to. He also reacts to being touched by moving and makes soothing seal noises.

The adorable pup was brought to the Belvedere Road hospital as a therapy tool for patients living with dementia who may be feeling lonely or disconnected from the world.

And so far the cute pup is proving a hit with patients, said a spokesman for the hospital.

Bobby's artificial intelligence allows him to recognise voices and 'learn' which of its behaviours make patients laugh and respond so he can repeat them. Bobby interacts with people through baby seal-like movements and noises.

Staff say Bobby was chosen because seals are seen as a 'neutral' animal, unlike cats and dogs.

Sharon Hutchings, activity co-ordinator at Queen's Hospital, said: "Animals seem to have the unique ability to lift a person's mood when nothing else can.

"One particular patient we had was reminded of her cat when she met Bobby, who was of some comfort to her and gave her a connection to home.

"The sense of touch and sound are vital tools in reaching a dementia patient to help them feel calm and content.

"Bobby provides both of these, he is very soft to the touch and by stroking him he will respond which establishes a connection and combats loneliness.

"This can also help open up a line of communication between carers and patients as Bobby helps to express emotion which dementia patients have difficulty doing."

Sharon also said patients were more content at night after playing with Bobby during the day, resulting in them being de-stressed and having a better night's sleep.

Sharon continued: "On a busy ward there is usually a lot going on, people coming and going, noises and bright lights; all this can be distressing and disorientating. By focusing on Bobby, the impact of all this stimulus can be reduced."

"It makes me happy to see how much Bobby can brighten a patient's day."

BBC Radio Derby staff have been to the hospital to meet Bobby and the patients he works with.

What causes dementia?

Dementia is caused when the brain is damaged by diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease or a series of strokes, according to the Alzheimer's Society.

Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia, but not the only one.

The specific symptoms that someone with dementia experiences will depend on the parts of the brain that are damaged and the disease that is causing the dementia.

The word 'dementia' describes a set of symptoms that may include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language.

These changes are often small to start with, but for someone with dementia they have become severe enough to affect daily life. A person with dementia may also experience changes in their mood or behaviour.