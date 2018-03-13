The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bosses at Burton's Queen's Hospital are urging patients to put themselves forward for vital medical research that could help save lives.

The Belvedere Road hospital has been set a higher-than-ever recruitment target by the West Midlands Clinical Research Network.

The types of trials volunteers have put themselves forward for range from data collection to comparing different treatments and procedures.

A spokesman for Burton's Queen's Hospital said: "The research team run numerous studies across many specialities within the Burton hospitals trust.

"They can vary in complexity, from questionnaire and registry studies to complex treatment trials.

"The majority of our patients are identified by our research sisters by reviewing clinic lists, theatre lists or attending multidisciplinary team meetings.

"Each trial has a strict criteria for entry that the patient needs to meet.

"We feel that if a patient is not approached by one our team during their hospital journey and are interested in research they could ask their doctor if there are any studies in their disease area.

"Alternatively, they are very welcome to stop any of the research team members within the hospital - identifiable by our unique navy spotty uniforms.

"We also have a generic email address checked regularly by our team - research@burtonft.nhs.uk."

Researchers will approach patients being treated by the hospital if they identify them as someone who could help.

But people are being urged to tell their doctor if they are interested in taking part.

The team at the hospital is currently looking for healthy volunteers and survivors of breast or endometrial cancer who are struggling with postmenopausal hot flushes to take part in a "FOAM" trial.

This means the study of folic acid supplementation to manage menopausal symptoms.

The hospital needs 47 volunteers and anyone interested can find out more by emailing research@burtonft.nhs.uk.

It is set to be a busy year for the team at the hospital - for this financial year, the West Midlands Clinical Research Network challenged them to hit a higher-than-ever target to recruit 1,221 patients for research studies.

As of December 14, 2017, the Burton Hospitals research and development team has recruited 766 participants and is on track to meet the new target.

In order to boost the profile of the department, the team has been issued new navy blue uniforms.