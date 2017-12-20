Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A power cut at Burton Railway Station left commuters confused and unable to purchase tickets.

As people stepped onto the platform at Burton Railway Station, on the morning of Tuesday, December 19, they discovered the power was out.

Those visiting the Borough Road station found that there was no lighting, that they could not buy tickets and that there was no access to information about arrivals or departures.

A Burton man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was on his way to work at the time and said it left him unable to collect tickets.

He said: "I couldn't get any tickets. The ticket office was closed and the machines weren't working. There was no lighting or anything.

"No information to where the train was coming or going. I just had to get on the train and hope for the best.

"When the ticket master came around, I was able to explain what had happened and it was alright.

"The question I have is with the amount of money the companies make, you would have thought that they would have backup generators in case this sort of thing happens.

"If this would have happened at night, it would have been so dangerous for people trying to walk up and down the stairs."

The railway station is managed by East Midlands Trains. The company is responsible for the day-to-day operations at the site. The company said that power was out from "first thing in the morning and started to come back around lunchtime".

A spokesman from the train company said: "Power has been restored to Burton Railway Station following the problems yesterday morning.

"We worked closely with Network Rail and Western Power Supplies to restore power as swiftly as possible while staff helped customers but we are sorry for the inconvenience caused."