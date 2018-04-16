Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's much criticised railway station could be in line for a facelift - including a brewery-inspired feature, phone-charging facility and improved platform area.

Members of the town's Rotary Club want to "adopt" the station after the Government's Rail Minister Paul Maynard branded the site hideous last year following a meeting with leading local politicians.

The Rotarians' "Railway renaissance" scheme was announced as club member William Saunders compared the "grotty" site to that of nearby Willington Station, which has recently been adopted by the village's Women's Institute.

Mr Saunders says he has spent six months talking with East Midlands Trains, East Staffordshire Borough Council and Burton MP Andrew Griffiths about plans to clean up and adopt the station, and has gained a "positive response."

He said: "I was standing at Willington station during the summer holidays with my grandson, because like me he is train-mad, and I was thinking about the state Burton station was in and the amount of times I have been and it has looked a right mess.

"If you are a businessman coming into the town for the first time what you see will influence your first impression of the town and it is not exactly a pretty sight. An awful lot of people now commute from Burton and it is also very central for cities so I think it is a no-brainer when it comes to making it more attractive.

"Since Willington WI adopted their station and put in some nice flowers and pictures and gave it a good spruce-up, it looks really nice so I went back to the Rotary taking the idea with me to do something similar with Burton’s station."

Mr Saunders enlisted the help of fellow Rotarians Gerald Wright, an architect and Hugh Clarke, a landscaper, to draw up plans for proposed changes to the station, which has long been described as an eyesore.

Mr Saunders said: "When I originally came up with the idea I wanted to clear the whole lot but we have to be respectful of the nature and the surroundings, so instead we are going to focus on the space between the toilets and the western area of the platforms.

"The green area there is currently blocked off from the public because it is so overgrown so we want to tidy it up and make the station more modern where we can."

As part of the changes, the Rotarians would like to introduce a charging point to the station which will allow commuters to charge electronic devices after being inspired by an existing facility at Birmingham New Street.

Mr Saunders said: "If we do put the charging area in it will be powered by solar panels on the roof. I think it would be a great help in this day and age and it has been quite successful in the Birmingham Station.

"We would also like to put in a nice big feature to show that Burton is the brewing capital of the world and we want to work with the brewing industry, brewers and suppliers in the area and students at Burton and South Derbyshire who we hope will work with us to create the feature.

"Other plans in the pipeline include lowering seating and our aim is to do this to draw more people further down the western end of the platform."

While the plans are still a work in progress, Mr Saunders said the response had been positive so far.

He said: "Everybody seems quite happy for us to take the lead but we need to go back to East Midlands Trains with a view to setting up a group that will be responsible for carrying out the work. As a charity we can’t use the money raised by Rotary so we need to discuss how we are going to fund it to drive the plans forward.

"The long-term intention is that if we can get it done we can then look at adopting the area and maintaining it. While we are more than happy to take the lead we do hope it becomes a community project that everyone can take great pride in."

Mr Saunders' plans for the project come just months after Rail Minister Paul Maynard branded the station 'hideous' following a meeting with politicians from the town.

Mr Maynard shone the spotlight on the state of Burton's station in November last year and his comments sparked demands to improve the facilities.

The Borough Road station has come under fire for several years over its lack of catering facilities and shabby appearance.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: "Our team of station adopters play a very valuable role in helping our stations become an even greater part of the communities they serve.

"We know that Burton Station needs improvement and we are talking to Network Rail and local authorities about that; however in the meantime, it is great to be speaking to Burton Rotary Club about the station adoption scheme and to hear their thoughts about how we can work together to improve the station."