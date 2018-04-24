Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 33-year-old man who fled the UK to visit his dying mother after he had raped a woman in Burton is today behind bars - four years after the attacks.

Jabar Ababakr, of no fixed address, has now been jailed for four-and-a-half years. He had fled the country following the two rapes on June 1, 2014.

After returning to the UK this year, he handed himself in to police by walking into a police station in Sutton Coldfield in February, telling officers had been in Iraq visiting his dying mother.

Ababakr was then arrested and when he appeared in court he pleaded guilty to the offences on March 16.

While he was on the run , he had been the subject of a large-scale appeal made by Staffordshire Police on BBC's Crimewatch TV series in July 2017.

Ababakr has now been jailed for a total of 56 months for the two counts of rape, which took place in Burton on June 1, 2014. He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on April 13.

Detective Constable Clare Davenport, of Staffordshire Police, said after the case: "Thanks to the courage and determination of the victim in coming forward Ababakr is now behind bars.

"We will always do whatever it takes to bring offenders to justice, while ensuring victims and their families are offered the support they need."

Anyone who has suffered sexual abuse, or suspects others may be subject to sexual abuse, is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through www.crimestoppers-uk.org.