A Staffordshire county councillor says he has been faced with a 'colossal' amount of roadside flooding complaints in Burton due to the town's Victorian drainage system.

Councillor Ron Clarke represents the Burton Town division on Staffordshire County Council and is responsible for covering the three parishes of Horninglow and Eton, Burton and Shobnall.

Councillor Clarke says he is constantly being contacted over drains clogging on the side of roads, causing heavy build-ups of water and problems for residents and businesses.

The Labour Councillor said: "I'm getting brassed off with constantly raising this issue. All of the roads brought up have been reported through me. There are so many problematic drains.

"Amey set up a project five years ago to examine all the drains, this is to look at them and identify how often they need sorting and when."

He said many cases of roadside flooding were caused when baffles, a filter used to protect a pipe from large debris, get broken, particularly following heavy rainfall.

Councillor Clarke added: "In Burton there is a Victorian drainage system, it really needs a proper review. People in Burton are constantly complaining about it in the town centre.

"It takes up a colossal amount of time, we are constantly raising the issue.

"We would welcome the support of people across East Staffordshire to ring the highways number at Staffordshire County Council and report any issues they see."

Councillor Clarke's plea comes after meat business owner, Zaowlafqar Khan, who runs Haji Halal Meat in Edward Street, told the Burton Mail that roadside flooding was damaging his business and driving shoppers away.

Mr Khan said each time it rained, a deep puddle formed in front of his store and could linger there for up to two weeks.

He said this has been an issue since before he took ownership of the store around eight years ago, with the previous owner saying it had also been a problem during their tenure.

Councillor Paul Walker, who represents the Shobnall ward of East Staffordshire Borough Council, said he had also been inundated with complaints regarding clogged drains.

The Labour councillor is calling on residents to get in touch with the county council over issues with roadside flooding or potholes.

Councillor Walker wants residents who spot potholes or roadside flooding in the Shobnall area to get in touch with Staffordshire County Council on 0300 111 8000 to file a report.

The message was mirrored by Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council.

She said: "Our gully emptiers are working full-time across the entire highway network maintaining over 150,000 gullies.

"If there are problems during times of heavy rain we will prioritize those areas where private property is affected or flooding presents a hazard to the road user.

"Anyone with concerns about blocked gullies or general highways issues should contact the Highways team at www.staffordshire.gov.uk or on 0300 111 8000.

"People can also report issues on the free myStaffs App which is a quick and easy way to report things and is available from the App Store or Google Play."