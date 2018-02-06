Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The manager of a Burton beauty salon has issued an appeal in the hunt to catch a would-be thief who tried to break into her business.

Leanne Jones, manager at Skye Blue Beauty in Station Street, was left upset and concerned after a would-be thief attempted to break in to the salon, sometime last week.

Miss Jones, 24, of Stapenhill, said that she has never needed to invest in CCTV but the incident has made her think twice about extra security measures.

She said: "On Tuesday morning as soon as we got to work to open up we noticed scrape marks all down the door and the wood was broken where someone had obviously tried to get in.

"We reported it straight away and luckily they didn’t succeed so nothing was taken.

"Saturday was a normal day and we had staff and customers in but after leaving the premises on Saturday evening, we didn’t return until Tuesday morning, which means it could have happened at any time between then.

"It is frustrating because we don’t have CCTV on the premises so we were relying on other’s surveillance, but we have never needed it before. I have worked here for four years and never had anything like this happen.

"It is worrying because I don’t know why or why someone would do this. What if they come back? If anyone has any information then please tell the police as I would like to see whoever it was caught."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police, said the force received a call about an attempted break on January 30 at 10.01am.

He said: "Sometime between 4pm on January 27 and 9.45 am on January 30, unknown offenders attempted to force entry with an unknown instrument.

Unfortunately there are no lines of enquiry, no forensic opportunities and the CCTV hasn’t proved useful.

"However if you do have any information about this incident please contact Staffordshire police on 101 quoting incident number 204 of January 30, 2018."