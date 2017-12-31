Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young Burton woman who died in a vicious attack earlier this year while studying in Jerusalem, has been remembered by her former teachers at a celebratory awards evening.

Ex-Abbot Beyne School pupil Hannah Bladon was a "bright and fearless" young woman who had her life cut short when she was stabbed during an exchange programme in Jerusalem.

The 20-year-old who died on April 14, after being attacked on a tram by a man, has left a legacy that has seen her family team up with her old teachers to provide a lasting tribute to her, her love of English and rugby.

On December 5, Hannah's father Max, 49, watched as the two trophies were awarded to present students at Abbot Beyne who had shown "perseverance, determination, drive and tenacity" - the words teachers had used to describe Hannah herself.

He said: "Hannah loved school and was extremely academic; so bright and driven. She knew what she wanted and it is touching that the school wanted to do something in Hannah’s memory."

Hannah, who was studying religion and theology at Birmingham University was on a student exchange programme at the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, at the time of her death.

There were two awards given in her honour at her old school. The first was the Hannah Bladon Memorial Cup which was donated by Burton Rugby Club, where Hannah was the first girl to register for Burton's girls' section.

The second award was donated by Hannah's parents and was made by Joel Baker, a blacksmith in Quarndon, Derbyshire, using money given to a fund-raising page in memory of Hannah.

The awards were given out on December 5, just days after Hannah would have celebrated her 21 birthday.

Annabel Stoddart, head teacher at Abbot Beyne, said the school took this year’s annual celebration evening as an "opportunity to remember Hannah".

Mrs Stoddart said: "The evening is about celebrating the wide-ranging achievements of our wonderful students past and present. We celebrate the success of our students at a point in time on their learning journey; successes at GCSE and A-level, in sports and leadership. In addition this year, we took the opportunity to remember Hannah Bladon with two awards.

"The first is in recognition to the contribution Hannah made to sport at Abbot Beyne and to Burton Rugby Club, and the second remembers her outstanding learning attributes that ensured she had such success as a student.

"The first recipient of the Hannah Bladon Memorial Cup is Molly Wishlade for her continual effort and commitment to a range of sports within school and the local community.

"Molly swims for Burton Swimming Club and balances this alongside studying for her A-levels. She has also recently completed her RLSS National Pool Lifeguard qualification.

"Since Molly joined Abbot Beyne the PE department has been impressed with the level of commitment and effort Molly displays continually turning up to all practices and always giving 100 per cent to everything she gets involved in.

"She has represented the school in netball, rounders, cricket and rugby and is an integral part of the Abbot Beyne PE department.

"In addition to sport, Hannah was an outstanding English student, and so the Hannah Bladon Memorial Award was awarded to Ayesha Ali for her consistent dedication to both English Language and English Literature, in and out of the classroom."

Dad Max said that both recipients were "most deserving" of the awards and it was lovely to see the legacy Hannah has left.

He said: "Having met both Molly and Ayesha, I would say both were most deserving of these awards and it was lovely to see the girls receive them.

"I am extremely proud of Hannah. She always had a book in her hand she worked hard to get where she did; if she started something she just had to see it through.

"Hannah always struggled with anxiety in exams, but while she was quiet she was always determined.

"It is so sad that she didn't achieve her degree after everything she worked for. I know she would have had a good career if her life had not been taken too soon."