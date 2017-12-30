Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second-hand car dealer from Burton who advertised a vehicle as being "excellent all round" and "drives like new" when in reality it was severely corroded and later failed an MoT has now been jailed for six months.

Tanvir Shah, 70, of Burton-based TV Shah, also altered the description of the car on the used car sales invoice to "sold as seen, spares and runner only" before it was delivered to its new owner's home, a court has heard.

After trading standards became involved, Shah refunded most of the money but then advertised the same car for sale AGAIN, claiming it had eight months MoT. But in fact it had just failed its MoT.

Warwickshire County Council trading standards got involved and took the case to court, following a complaint from woman victim who purchased the vehicle. She lives in Exhall, near Nuneaton.

The car, a Chevrolet Matiz Xtra was first seen by the consumer in a newspaper advertisement in which it was described as 'excellent all round' and 'drives like new'.

But when the vehicle was delivered to their home, the car dealer, Shah, of Leicester Street, Burton, altered the description on the "Used Car Sales Invoice" to "sold as seen, spares or runner only", without the customer's knowledge. This is an illegal statement, the court was told.

The consumer was also given a photocopied MoT certificate for the vehicle which Shah had doctored by removing the advisory notices, the trading standards team discovered.

He later sought to suggest that he had told the customer about the work advised on the MoT certificate and produced a handwritten document which listed the advisory notices, on which he had forged the consumer's signature, said trading standards.

Trading standards officers later had the vehicle tested by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). The DVSA report stated that the vehicle was severely corroded and issued an MoT failure.

(Image: Getty)

The customer only had the vehicle a day before she began to notice problems with it and complained to Warwickshire trading standards after Shah refused to deal with her complaint.

After trading standards became involved, Shah refunded most of the purchase price but then advertised the same vehicle for sale in the newspaper with the same description "excellent all round", claiming it had eight months MoT when in reality it had just failed an MoT.

At Nuneaton Magistrates' Court, Shah pleaded guilty to one offence under the Fraud Act and one offence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations, after previously pleading guilty to four other offences under the same regulations.

When sentencing him, magistrates said Shah had demonstrated a level of planning in selling a dangerous vehicle and that this was a threat to all road users, so serious, that only a custodial sentence was justified.

Shah was given a six-month jail sentence and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Warwickshire county councillor Howard Roberts, portfolio holder for community safety said after the case: "Vehicles that are dangerous and unroadworthy put the lives of all road users at risk.

"I'm delighted that Warwickshire trading standards has taken this action to protect car buyers."



In mitigation, Shah's defence stated that he had been in the motor trade for 40 years and he had expressed remorse for his actions.

Advice to consumers purchasing secondhand vehicles



Before you buy a used car, why not use these free online tools to check it out? You only need the vehicle's registration number.



A Government website provides free information about vehicles including the MOT status and history of the vehicle and the tax status. Visit this website.



There are also commercial websites that will tell you, without charge, if the vehicle has been stolen or imported.

For a few pounds you can get further information including whether there is any outstanding finance on the car or if the vehicle has ever been written off or scrapped.