Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton shoe salesman selling everything from Hush Puppies to slippers is in the running for a coveted national footwear award.

Warren Brown has been shortlisted for a Footwear Industry Award as one of five entries for the 2018 Platinum Shoe Award, which recognises the best footwear representatives in the trade.

The 25-year-old manages sales for the Midlands and North area of the UK for footwear and clothing distributor Gardiner and Co (Leathers) Ltd, based in the South-West.

Warren oversees global brands including Hush Puppies, Skechers, The Flexx, Base London, Muck Boots as well as European-based fashion footwear brands such as Riva, Cotswold, Divaz and Fleet and Foster. Shoes, boots, wellingtons, slippers and accessories are distributed to shoe retailers, independents, footwear chains, sports and hiking shops as well as footwear concessions in garden centres.

He said: "I am ecstatic that I have been nominated and shortlisted in the Footwear Industry Awards. I'm very thankful to the retailers and industry insiders for voting for me and look forward to meeting with retailers at the Moda Fashion Exhibitions in February where the main event will be held."

Industry insiders vote in the awards and a judging panel, made up of independent industry representatives, decides upon the ultimate winner in each category. The Platinum Shoe Award highlights the best footwear representatives in the trade.

Helen Baker, director of independent shoe shop, Stepping Stones Shoes Ltd in Ashbourne, said: "Warren is always a pleasure to work with and has handled the distribution move of Hush Puppies to Gardiners with professionalism and courtesy at all times. It's great to see excellent customer service recognised in this way. Congratulations and good luck to him."

Mr Brown is relatively new to the business, joining only nine months ago as area sales manager for the company.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on Sunday, February 18, at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham. The awards are supported by The British Footwear Association (BFA), Footwear Friends, Society of Shoe Fitters (SSF) and Footwear Today.