Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's Octagon Shopping Centre has raised more than £400 by recycling unwanted Christmas cards in a cash boost for the town's YMCA.

Burton shoppers were encouraged to donate old Christmas or birthday cards at the centre in New Street. For every kilogram of cards collected, the shopping centre donated 30p.

More than 1,540 kilogrammes were donated, giving a total of £462, an increase from the 361 kilogrammes collected in 2016.

This grand total will provide support to the YMCA and enable them to continue their vital support services.

Paula Senior, fund-raising officer at YMCA Burton, said: "We'd like to thank the customers and management at The Octagon Shopping Centre for continuing to support the YMCA through this annual card recycle scheme.

"It's fantastic to see so many people supporting our local charity, especially through another good turn, in recycling."

Peter Hardingham, Cushman and Wakefield general manager at the Octagon, said: "We're very pleased that the scheme continues to be so popular, with more and more people each year generously opting to recycling their Christmas cards at the Octagon for such a worthy cause."

What does the YMCA do?

The YMCA is one of the country's largest charities which helps to support and turn around the lives of people who find themselves homeless.

On a national scale, they supply more than 9,100 beds for those who have fallen on bad times, and have found themselves on the streets, without a home.

The charity says it firmly believes that every young person should have a safe place to stay and actively look to educate and support those who are in danger of getting in trouble.

Not only does the charity attempt to keep young people off the streets, but it also tries to give as much help and guidance as possible to educate those who they come across.

The YMCA has been credited as the largest voluntary sector provider of services in England and Wales which promotes health and wellbeing services.

By providing more than 270 health and wellbeing facilities, ranging from gyms and swimming polls to community halls and outdoor activity centres.

According to the charity, it supports more than 230,000 children and parents each year across the country, by delivering a number of family services including relationship services and nurseries.