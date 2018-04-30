Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum cared for at Burton hospital's Snowdrop Suite after she tragically lost her unborn son at 20 weeks is planning a unique thank you to staff – including cutting up her wedding dress.

Sonia Maxim, 24, of Shobnall Close, and her husband Darren, 31, a HGV driver, first learned about the Snowdrop Suite, a specialist bereavement unit at Burton's Queen's Hospital, when she was forced to use it following the sudden death of her unborn son Jake.

Since then she said she has felt indebted to the "wonderful" midwives and is organising a unique gesture to thank them for their dedication during what she called the "most difficult moments of her life."

Sonia, who is mum to Isabelle, three, Theodore, one, and stepson Rhys, 10, became a patient at the unit on February 6, 2013, after complications during her pregnancy resulted in the loss of her little boy, who she had named Jake.

Now she is sharing her story for the first time more than five years later - as well as her wedding dress - in the hope of helping others who have lost little ones.

She said: "It was during my 12-week scan that me and my husband Darren found out there were complications with the baby.

"I had an amniotic tear with amniotic banding which is very uncommon and means the lining of the womb tore, giving the baby restricted space to grow.

"After the diagnosis I was referred to Birmingham women's hospital for three weekly scans and Jake, who was never officially named, but was always Jake to me, died at 20 weeks."

Sonia's grief and traumatic experience meant that she was given additional support from the Snowdrop Suite, something the healthcare assistant said "made the worst time of my life that little bit easier".

She said: "I can only remember two names of the three midwives who looked after me, Hanna and Hayley, but they were all there for me whenever I needed and wanted them.

"They made the worst time of my life that little bit easier. They supported every decision I made, even when I discharged myself.

"I wanted to go home where I felt familiar with my surroundings and they guided me through everything that was happening right up until he was born.

"When we decided to see him they brought him into us where he was all tucked up in a blanket in a little basket with a little teddy.

"The staff were so kind and helpful and I am forever grateful for how they looked after me.

"When I was leaving they gave me the greatest gift. A white box with some photos, his footprints, weight, wristband, and the little teddy.

"It meant everything to me and it is something I will always treasure."

Sonia said it had taken a long time to feel better and be able to talk about Jake’s death, but discussing it had helped her come to terms with her grief.

Now she is hoping to give something back to the suite and parents who will sadly have to use it in the future.

She said: "I always hand in little blankets that my family knit for them and soon I will be cutting up my wedding dress to make some clothes out of it for them to give to their future patients.

"I am planning to cut all the trail off which was very big and my mother-in-law is good at sewing clothes, so I was thinking about making dresses and romper suits from the material.

"I think it will be a nice touch and every little helps.

"For me the Snowdrop Suite and those who work there do the most difficult but wonderful job and they deserve all the recognition they can get for the incredible service they provide."