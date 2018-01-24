Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Women have been binning their bras at a Burton shopping centre to help a group of ladies dedicated to fighting breast cancer.

The Burton branch of Soroptimists International launched a recycling mission in the town urging women to bring unwanted bras to The Octagon shopping centre to help raise funds for breast cancer charities.

On Saturday, January 20, shoppers flocked to the Burton Soroptimists to donate hundreds of discarded mobile phones, ink cartridges, spectacles and unused knitting wool as well as bras.

The charity also collected men's ties and leather or canvas belts to support the Purple Community Fund. They will all be recycled/reused to raise funds for various charities.

Mobile phones (handsets only) will be donated in aid of Water Aid, which is given around £5 per mobile to help people in developing countries, while ink cartridges will help the Against Malaria Foundation.

For each inkjet cartridge recycled, the Red Cross will receive £1. Just one inkjet cartridge could help provide life-saving treatment to three cholera patients or buy a resuscitation face shield to safely deliver vital first aid.

Shoppers also donated spectacles which will be recycled by Vision Aid Overseas. Any knitting wool (unused skeins or balls) donated will be used by the local Knitting for Peace, which donates knitted items to people in need, and bras will be recycled to raise funds for breast cancer charities.

The Against Breast Cancer charity is just one organisation which holds a recycling bra scheme through bra banks to raise vital funds for pioneering breast cancer research.

For every tonne of bras collected, Against Breast Cancer receives £700 to fund its research. The exact sum raised on Saturday is still not known.