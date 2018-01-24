The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fashion and textiles students have been hard at work on state-of-the-art sewing machines donated during a visit from Toyota executives.

Burton and South Derbyshire College was given the Toyota Home Sewing Oekaki devices by the car manufacturing giant's bosses.

The machines are dedicated to free-motion embroidery, allowing students to use innovative techniques and draw their creative ideas directly onto fabrics.

Emma Strange, deputy director of creative industries at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: "We are extremely grateful to Toyota for presenting our department with brand new sewing machines.

"This kind donation will give students the opportunity to develop their skills and creativity further as they prepare for careers in the fashion industry."

Toyota is one of South Derbyshire's biggest employers and has a huge plant at Burnaston.

But the presentation was part of a wider partnership with Toyota City, the firm's home in Japan, which is twinned with South Derbyshire.

The partnership includes collaborative projects, exchange visits and the sharing of best practice.

As part of the college's close links with Toyota, fashion students created a handmade book showcasing some of the work they have produced using previously-donated machines.

It was presented to Toyota City International Association chairman Akiko Toyoda by college principal Dawn Ward CBE during a visit to Toyota City last year.

Mrs Toyoda was so impressed with the book, which showcased and documented how the machines have supported students and helped them develop their skills, they offered to donate a further three machines to the department.

Ms Strange said: "We would like to thank Mr and Mrs Toyoda for their donation which will enhance the college's state of the art facilities.

"We hope the collaboration between South Derbyshire and Toyota City will continue to benefit young people from both countries for many years to come, helping them to develop employability skills for success in the global workplace."

This is not the first time students have received the state-of-the-art sewing machines.

In 2014, a donation was made at the request of Mrs Toyoda. She was so impressed with the college's fashion and textiles department during her visit that she offered to donate three brand-new Oekaki sewing machines.