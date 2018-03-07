The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton college lecturer is putting his culinary skills to the test by cooking for Team GB cyclists at a prestigious international competition.

Sean Sleigh, head chef at the Mulberry Restaurant, based at Burton and South Derbyshire College, was yesterday due to travel to the Netherlands to cook for the athletes at the 2018 Union Cycliste Internationale Track Cycling World Championships.

The competition was due to start yesterday, February 28, in Apeldoorn and runs until Sunday, March 4.

Speaking before his departure, Mr Sleigh said: "I'm excited to have been asked to get involved.

"We will be serving up a varied menu of good, clean food that is low in fat and nutrient-dense.

Hopefully the food we serve will prepare our athletes to win some world titles for Team GB."

Mr Sleigh has been a lecturer at the college in Lichfield Street for 14 years.

He has experience in the catering industry, having previously worked as a chef at the Savoy Hotel in London, as well as alongside Michelin-starred chef Richard Corrigan.

During the competition, Mr Sleigh will work as part of the Performance Chef team, a company that specialises in food for athletes including meal planning, recovery strategies and race fuelling.

Among the team of athletes heading to the championship are husband-and-wife duo Laura and Jason Kenny, who are two of the most successful Olympic champions in British cycling history.

