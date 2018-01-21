Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families across Burton and South Derbyshire got a snowy surprise when they opened their curtains today, on Sunday, January 21, as around an inch of snow fell in the area.

Weather warnings about the risk of snow and ice proved correct, and as it was a Sunday, many who were not at work decided to grab their sledges, gloves and scarves and make the most of the winter wonderland. Many opted to stay warm and cosy in the comfort of their home, while children across the area were eager to play in the snow outside.

Those who decided to brave the roads were met with traffic build up across both counties and there were a number of road closures due to accidents in the slippery conditions.

The A50 westbound for Uttoxeter was closed for most of the day following a serious accident between the A522 for Uttoxeter and Upper Tean. Emergency services were at the scene and the road was closed by the Shell Petrol station all the way to the JCB Attachments building.

Bus company Midland Classic was also forced to cancel and divert some of its services in Cappy Hill, around Hearthcote Road and across Winshill and Newhall.

Flights to and from East Midlands Airport were also cancelled due to the snow, with passengers being advised to check the status of their flight before travelling after the runway was closed.

However you chose to spend today, forecasters are reminding people to take extra caution while out and about in the slippery conditions, with warning that the changeable weather looks to continue for the rest of the week. It is set to rain later, with much of the snow melting, although forecasters are predicting it will remain cold.

Yellow weather warnings are still in place in many areas of the country due to snow and ice and while it looks like Burton and South Derbyshire may escape more snow in coming days, the temperatures are plummeting and heavy rain will increase the risk of icy conditions.

Tomorrow, Monday, January 22, is expected to be a dry and bright day with some sunny spells throughout the afternoon and highs of 9C.

The outlook for Tuesday through to Thursday is also very up and down, with residents in for a generally milder and more cloudy day on Tuesday with some light rain, followed by heavy, showery rain and strong winds on Wednesday with scattered showers following into Thursday.

How to drive safely in the snow this winter

A spokesman from Derbyshire Police said: "Winter motoring requires special care and a little preparation if you are to avoid a breakdown or accident.

"If you must drive in snowy conditions, make sure you and your vehicle are well prepared and that you know how to handle your vehicle in dangerous road conditions.

(Image: Getty)

"Before you set out always check your route, making sure you listen for real-time weather warnings and traffic information, and are prepared to change or delay your journey dependant on advice being given. Let somebody know where you are going and the route you are intending to take, too."

The force has created a guide for drivers to help make sure that everyone is driving as safely as possible during the winter months.

Meanwhile, Staffordshire Police has warned motorists to ensure that they are aware of the law before setting off in snow or ice to avoid committing an offence which could be dangerous.

Rule 229 of the Highway Code states that, before you set off:

You MUST be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from all of your windows;

You MUST ensure that lights are clean and number plates are clearly visible and legible;

Make sure the mirrors are clear and the windows are de-misted thoroughly;

Remove all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users; and

Check your planned route is clear of delays and that no further snowfalls or severe weather are predicted.

Officers have also advised motorists that it could be extremely useful to have an emergency kit in their vehicles of a de-icer, ice scraper, torch, warm clothing, boots, a first aid kit, jump leads and a shovel. If drivers have these items in their car, they should be able to get themselves out of a tricky situation.

(Image: Getty)

Driving safely on icy roads: